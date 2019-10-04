PMC bank fraud: Mumbai Police’s Economic Offence Wing arrests suspended MD Joy Thomas

Four days after Mumbai Police booked Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) officials for facilitating loans in violation of RBI norms, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police Friday arrested PMC’s suspended Managing Director Joy Thomas.

Thomas, according to PTI, was summoned to the EOW office at the Mumbai Police headquarters and was arrested after a round of questioning.

On Thursday, the EOW had arrested HDIL directors Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the case. According to the Mumbai Police FIR, the losses in the alleged fraud case have been pegged at Rs 4,355 crore.

The arrest of PMC’s former Managing Director comes hours after the Enforcement Directorate carried out the raids at six different locations across Mumbai.

Based on an FIR registered by the EOW, the ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is probing allegations that PMC Bank under-reported non-performing assets, or bad loans, after funding a clutch of companies, primarily in the distressed real estate sector.

Mumbai Police had first registered an offence on a complaint from the RBI following the collapse of the bank. The RBI had stepped in and placed restrictions on withdrawals after the crisis at the bank came to light last week mainly due to alleged under-reporting of Non-Performing Assets (NPA).