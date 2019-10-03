PMC bank collapse: HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhawan arrested

The Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police Thursday arrested executive chairman of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Rakesh Wadhawan, vice chairman and managing director of the company Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the collapse of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC).

Advertising

This came three days after an FIR was registered and a Look Out Notice was issued against 17 persons, including the father-son duo, on the basis of a complaint by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI had stepped in and put restrictions on withdrawals after the crisis at the bank came to light last week owing mainly to massive non-performing assets (NPA) that were underreported.

The bank allegedly violated RBI norms by extending loans to HDIL beyond permissible limits. An SIT has also been constituted to probe the matter and the losses have been pegged at Rs 4,355 crore, news agency PTI had reported.

Last week, the central bank had extended relaxations to PMC account holders to withdraw Rs 10,000. The bank, spread over five states, has 137 branches.