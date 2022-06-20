scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

PMC appeals to parents to get 12-14 year children vaccinated through Vaccine on Wheels initiative

The beneficiaries will have to carry their Aadhaar card for getting vaccinated and should be born between 2008 to March 2010.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 20, 2022 1:21:51 pm
The PMC’s Vaccine on Wheels initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has received a good response for the vaccination of school and college students in Pune. (Express file photo)

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar has urged parents to get their children aged between 12 to 14 years vaccinated in the Vaccine on Wheels camps being organised in their schools and colleges.

The beneficiaries will have to carry their Aadhaar card for getting vaccinated and should be born between 2008 to March 2010.

The PMC has so far given the first dose to 26 per cent of the children and both the doses to 14 per cent of the children in this category. The Union government has directed the civic administration to administer Corbevax to children between 12 to 14 years of age.

Civic officials said that after the successful launch of a vaccination drive against Covid-19 for the physically and mentally challenged, old age homes, and bedridden citizens, the PMC’s Vaccine on Wheels initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has received a good response for vaccination of school and college students in the city.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

“A total of 32,225 students between 12 to 18 years were vaccinated in 244 vaccination camps through the Vaccine on Wheels initiative so far. These camps are organised as per the request of the school and colleges,” said the civic health officer.

There are two Vaccine on Wheels teams implementing the initiative. “The request for holding camps in schools and colleges is increasing and 82 schools from five different ward office areas have requested to vaccinate a total of 17,075 students. Thus, the vaccine on wheels schedule is fixed till August 24,” added the health official.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement