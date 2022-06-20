PMC appeals to parents to get 12-14 year children vaccinated through Vaccine on Wheels initiative

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar has urged parents to get their children aged between 12 to 14 years vaccinated in the Vaccine on Wheels camps being organised in their schools and colleges.

The beneficiaries will have to carry their Aadhaar card for getting vaccinated and should be born between 2008 to March 2010.

The PMC has so far given the first dose to 26 per cent of the children and both the doses to 14 per cent of the children in this category. The Union government has directed the civic administration to administer Corbevax to children between 12 to 14 years of age.

Civic officials said that after the successful launch of a vaccination drive against Covid-19 for the physically and mentally challenged, old age homes, and bedridden citizens, the PMC’s Vaccine on Wheels initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has received a good response for vaccination of school and college students in the city.

“A total of 32,225 students between 12 to 18 years were vaccinated in 244 vaccination camps through the Vaccine on Wheels initiative so far. These camps are organised as per the request of the school and colleges,” said the civic health officer.

There are two Vaccine on Wheels teams implementing the initiative. “The request for holding camps in schools and colleges is increasing and 82 schools from five different ward office areas have requested to vaccinate a total of 17,075 students. Thus, the vaccine on wheels schedule is fixed till August 24,” added the health official.