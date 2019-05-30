Narendra Modi wishes Jagan Reddy on taking over as Andhra Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday assured newly-appointed chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy of full cooperation from the Centre for the development of the state.

“Congratulations to @ysjagan on taking oath as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister. I assure full cooperation from the Centre. We will work together to take Andhra Pradesh to new heights,” the PM tweeted.

Modi and his council of ministers will take oath this evening.

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 46-year-old leader, whose YSR Congress party emerged victorious in 151 seats in the 175-member strong state assembly.