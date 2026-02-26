Someone has to be held accountable, says PM Modi on NCERT textbook row

Sources in the government said Modi was “extremely unhappy and annoyed over the episode.” (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken strong exception to the NCERT class 8 textbook which includes a section titled “Corruption in the Judiciary” – that has triggered strong criticism and a complete ban on its publication by the Supreme Court, sources said.

Expressing his anguish, Prime Minister Modi, in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, directed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to find out who is responsible. Sources quoted the PM as saying that someone has to be held accountable for this.

Modi took up the issue in the cabinet meeting, the first to be held at Seva Teerth, the newly-constructed PMO. According to sources, the Prime Minister asked why Class 8 students were being taught such things and who was monitoring the content in textbooks.