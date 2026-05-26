India’s Wi-Fi revolution gets citizen-friendly updates: Here’s what to know

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of QR-based authentication for laptops and other secondary devices.(Image credit- Canva)

Written by Paramita Datta

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a set of new reforms under the Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) framework to make public Wi-Fi easier, faster and more affordable for users across India.

The reforms aim to improve internet accessibility and user experience under the Government’s Digital India initiative. All PM-WANI stakeholders have been directed to implement the revised guidelines within eight weeks, making the new features operational by July 2026.

QR-based login and shorter Wi-Fi plans introduced

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of QR-based authentication for laptops and other secondary devices. Users will now be able to connect their laptops to PM-WANI public Wi-Fi by scanning a QR code on the login page through an authenticated smartphone app. The move is aimed at reducing login hassles and making internet access faster and more secure.