India’s Wi-Fi revolution gets citizen-friendly updates: Here’s what to know

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Written by Paramita Datta
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a set of new reforms under the Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) framework to make public Wi-Fi easier, faster and more affordable for users across India.
The reforms aim to improve internet accessibility and user experience under the Government’s Digital India initiative. All PM-WANI stakeholders have been directed to implement the revised guidelines within eight weeks, making the new features operational by July 2026.
One of the biggest changes is the introduction of QR-based authentication for laptops and other secondary devices. Users will now be able to connect their laptops to PM-WANI public Wi-Fi by scanning a QR code on the login page through an authenticated smartphone app. The move is aimed at reducing login hassles and making internet access faster and more secure.
The DoT has also introduced flexible short-duration Wi-Fi plans for users who need internet access for a limited period. Hotspot operators have been advised to offer 15-minute, 30-minute and 60-minute plans. These sachet-style plans are expected to benefit commuters, students, travellers and users at public places such as malls and transit hubs by offering more affordable internet options.
Another key reform is the standardisation of PM-WANI hotspot names, also known as SSIDs. Under the new guidelines, hotspot names will carry PMWANI branding so users can easily identify authentic and reliable public Wi-Fi networks.
The government said the reforms are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen India’s digital public infrastructure and expand affordable internet connectivity. Under the leadership of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the PM-WANI ecosystem is undergoing changes focused on improving accessibility, interoperability and ease of use.
Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, recently held review meetings with officials and stakeholders to speed up implementation and improve user experience under PM-WANI.
(The author Paramita Datta is an intern with The Indian Express)
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