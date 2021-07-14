PM to visit Varanasi tomorrow, inaugurate multi-crore projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday and will inaugurate Rudraksh Convention Centre, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore there, a statement issued by the government said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Varanasi and took stock of the preparations for the PM’s visit. He also inspected the IIT-BHU ground where Modi is scheduled to address people.

The foundation of Rudraksh Convention Centre was laid five years ago during the visit of then Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Being termed as a symbol of “Indo-Japan” friendship, the centre has been constructed at the cost of Rs 180 crore. As per Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the centre has a seating capacity of 1,200 people, a gallery, and meeting rooms.

It also said that the Centre has an environment-friendly building and built keeping in mind for the convenience of differently-abled people.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Modi will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100-bed maternal and child health wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on river Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

While projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated, the PM will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packaging house at Karkhiyanv.

The PM will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review the measures taken to combat Covid.