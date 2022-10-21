PM to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath today

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday to offer prayers at the two shrines and lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore, including the ropeway projects of Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the two shrines and reviewed the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath temple around 8.30 am and offer prayers. Around 9 am, he will lay the foundation stone for the Kedarnath ropeway project. He will also visit the samadhi of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. He will review various development work such as Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath. He will also interact with the construction workers here.

From there he will go to Badrinath temple, where he will perform darshan and pooja around 11.30 am. He will then review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village at 12.30 pm.

Thereafter, he will review the progress of the development work of the arrival plaza and lakes.

The 9.7 km ropeway in Kedarnath will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present to only about 30 minutes. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.