PM to visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu tomorrow; launch developmental projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to launch various development projects.

In Kalaburagi, PM Modi will launch development projects in various sectors including energy, health and education. In a major boost to the healthcare sector in Karnataka, PM Modi will dedicate the ESIC Hospital and Medical College, Bengaluru to the nation. He will also launch the Super Specialty Block of KIMS, Hubballi to ensure quality and affordable healthcare for the people in Karnataka.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the resitement of BPCL Depot Raichur to Kalaburagi the ‘Women’s Hostel for students from North Eastern Region at Bangalore University. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at Kalaburagi.

At Kancheepuram, PM Modi will unveil multiple projects in roadways, railways and energy sectors to further strengthen the roadway and railway infrastructure in the state. The project will also pave way for better, faster and cheaper transportation for people in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation Stone for the four-laning of Vikravandi- Sethiyathopu section, Sethiyathopu – Cholopuram section and Cholopuram-Thanjavur section of NH-45C. He will also lay the foundation stone for six-laning of Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-4. For strengthening of NH-234, PM will lay the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of carriageways and culverts. He will also launch the four-laning and strengthening of the carriageway of Avinashi-Tirupur- Avinashipalayam section of NH-381.

In addition to this, PM Modi will dedicate the electrification of Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirapalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway lines to the nation, which will reduce the GHG emissions and reduce the travel time for people and goods plying the route.

Under the energy sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Ennore LNG Terminal to the nation. The Ennore LNG terminal with a capacity of 5 MMTPA will help in meeting the LNG gas demand in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Later in the day, he will unveil the statue of Dr MG Ramachandran at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women, Chennai through a video link. Ramachandran was an actor, and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. He was conferred with Bharat Ratna.