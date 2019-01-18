PM to visit J-K on Feb 3, lay foundation stones for several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 to lay the foundation stones of various projects across the three regions of the state, estimated at a cumulative cost of over Rs 60,000 crore.

BJP state general secretary Narinder Singh said the PM will lay the foundation stone for Ladakh’s first-ever university, as well as a hospital and two mega solar power projects in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of two AIIMS – one in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

Other projects for which Modi will lay the foundation stone include the Shahpurkandi dam and Ujh dams, which will generate 206 MW electricity and provide water for irrigation to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir; the four-laning of the Jammu-Akhnoor-Rajouri-Poonch highway; the Sudh Mahadev-Pul Doda highway; the Devika Rejuvenation plan in Udhampur; and the Indri Pattan-Pargwal bridge in Akhnoor.

According to the state BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, Modi will be laying the foundation stone of nearly 30 Centrally-sponsored projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore. Of them, projects worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore are in the Jammu region.

Modi will also address a public rally at Vijaypur in Samba district, seeking to increase support for the BJP in Jammu – the party had won 25 of the 37 seats in Jammu in the the 2014 Assembly elections.

The BJP now hopes that the PM’s visit will help the party improve its electoral prospects in the state. As such, the party wants the state’s Assembly elections to be held at the same time as the Lok Sabha elections this year. BJP state president Ravinder Raina said he has conveyed the same to the Election Commission, but added that it is for the body to take a decision.