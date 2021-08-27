PM to virtually inaugurate renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar on Saturday evening. The revamped monument was to be inaugurated on April 13 this year, to mark 102 years of the massacre in which 379 people had lost their lives, but it had to be postponed owing to Covid-related restrictions.

Modi, also the chairperson of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Trust, will dedicate the memorial to the public in the presence of other trust members including Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Governor VP Singh Badnore, and parliamentarians from the region. Chief Ministers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also expected to attend. An invite has also been sent to Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also a member of the trust. While political leaders will join through video conferencing, officials from the Ministry of Culture and families of the martyrs will be present on ground for a restricted ceremony.

The event will showcase the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

The entry and exit points have been repositioned, and a lotus pond has been built around the main memorial.

Four new galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of underutilised buildings in the complex, say officials from the Ministry of Culture. These showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, through projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art installations.

A sound & light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

A sound & light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden. Also, newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast.

Interestingly, just a few days ago, on August 15, the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had inaugurated the Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park in Amritsar. The CM had said the second memorial was “a tribute to the unknown martyrs” who had laid down their lives, while the first memorial at Jallianwala Bagh site was built to remember the martyrs who were identified. The second memorial has been built over 1.5 acres of land at the Amrit Anand Park in Ranjit Avenue, almost 3 km away from the original site.