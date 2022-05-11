scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
PM to take part in global Covid summit today

The MEA said the summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 9:32:19 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19, being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Modi participated in the first global virtual summit on Covid-19, hosted by Biden on September 22 last year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of the President of the USA, Joseph R Biden Jr,” the MEA stated. “The Summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the Covid pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.”

The MEA said the Prime Minister will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritising Preparedness’.

“India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low-cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers,” the ministry stated. “India is also proactively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with WHO at its centre.”

