PM to launch Ghogha-Hazira Ropax Ferry Service on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a Ropax Ferry Service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar of Saurashtra region and Hazira in Surat on November 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a Ropax Ferry Service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar of Saurashtra region and Hazira in Surat on November 8, said Union Minister of State for Shipping (independent charge), Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mandaviya said the Ropax Ferry Service between Ghogha and Dahej in Bharuch district will be discontinued and a passenger-only service will be functional on the route once a day. He said the ropax ferry service will shorten the current distance of 370 km between Surat and Saurashtra to 60 km. The time of transport will also be decreased from 10-12 hours to 3-4 hours.

The minister said the ropax ferry service will have the capacity to carry 30 trucks, seven small trucks, 100 two-wheelers and 550 passengers. The service will do three round trips everyday and as per estimation, it will ferry 5 lakh passengers, 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks every year.

