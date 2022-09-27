PM to launch 3rd Vande Bharat train in Gandhinagar on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a ride on the third Vande Bharat train which he will flag off in Gujarat on Friday.

This will be part of the PM’s two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat where he will reach on Thursday and will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore, as per a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Gujarat is slated for Assembly elections later this year.

The third Vande Bharat train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai. The PM will board the train in Gandhinagar and travel up to Kalupur railway station, the statement said. From there the PM will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Ahmedabad Metro project and take a ride up to Doordarshan Kendra station.

The projects that Modi will inaugurate are spread across Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji, and are “aimed at developing world-class infrastructure and enhancing mobility and ease of living,” the statement said.

The PM Modi will also participate in the Navratri festival celebrations in Ahmedabad.

The total cost of projects to be inaugurated in Surat is more than Rs 3,400 crore. At Bhavnagar, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the world’s first CNG terminal at Bhavnagar and declare open the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in Gujarat.

The prime minister’s engagements also include inaugurating Phase I of DREAM City – a project aimed at complementing the rapid growth of the diamond trading business in Surat.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a broad gauge railway line, which will make it easier for pilgrims to travel to Ambaji. Modi will visit the Ambaji temple and pay obeisance there. He will also attend Mahaarti at Gabbar Tirtha.

Railways plans to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains by Independence Day next year.