PM to inaugurate Rewari-Madar section on freight corridor on Jan 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Rewari-Madar section on freight corridor on Jan 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate another stretch of the Dedicated Freight Corridor for commercial operations, this time in its western arm, between Rewari and Madar on January 7, days after inaugurating the 351-km Khurja-Bhaupur section in the eastern arm of the mega project.

In the 306-km Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Rewari-Madar section stands completed. Madar is near Ajmer in Rajasthan while Rewari is in Haryana.

The event will also see trains being flagged off from Ateli and Kishangarh. “Arrangement of long haul double stack container trains at Kishangarh and Ateli with tricolour painted electric loco with prominent display of DFC for both,” said a DFC internal notice on Saturday.

Around 1,100 km of the DFC’s tracks have been laid since 2014.

During his inaugural address last week, Modi had said that the rest of the DFC work would be expedited.

The 46-km Khurja-Dadri link will be ready by March and is 53 per cent complete. The 127-km Rewari-Dadri line will be ready by December next year, its target advanced by several months. The 335-km Madar-Palanpur section is 83 per cent complete and will be ready in the next three months.

The Palanpur-Makarpura section will be ready by March 2022 and is halfway ready.