PM to flag off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya, the area which has the Statue of Unity, on January 17.

Modi will also inaugurate several other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat during the event. Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Railways Minister will be present on the occasion.

Modi will inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod gauge converted broad gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.