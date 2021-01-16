scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

PM to flag off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

Modi will also inaugurate several other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat during the event. Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Railways Minister will be present on the occasion.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 16, 2021 2:54:42 am
PM to flag trains, Statue of Unity, Narendra Modi, train connectivity, Gujarat news, Indian express newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya, the area which has the Statue of Unity, on January 17.

Modi will also inaugurate several other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat during the event. Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Railways Minister will be present on the occasion.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Modi will inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod gauge converted broad gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement