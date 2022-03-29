PM to deliver ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ talk on April 1; Raj Bhawans to host students

A select groups of students, teachers and parents will be in attendance at Raj Bhawans across the country, the Centre announced on Monday, to watch as Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares tips on dealing with exam stress, during the annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters he is writing to chief ministers and governors in this regard and expects a positive response as the event’s previous editions had seen “all cooperation” from states.

Launched in 2018, the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event’s fifth edition is slated to be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Last year, the Covid pandemic had forced the government to hold it online.

The town-hall formal event will also be livestreamed in centrally funded higher education institutions, medical and nursing colleges under the Ministry of Health, educational institutes under the Ministry of Skill Development, besides Indian missions in countries with a sizeable diaspora.

And, according to Pradhan, select students across the country will also visit Raj Bhawans to watch the event in the presence of Governors.

“There are some issues on which there is unanimity. There cannot be any objection to children getting de-stressed. That’s why states have cooperated in the past as well,” Pradhan told a press conference, adding the move will help elevate the event to the level of a “public movement”.

Asked if all the states are on board with the Centre’s proposal, Pradhan said he was hopeful it will be widely supported. He said the secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Anita Karwal, has discussed the plan with officials from states, including the chief secretaries and the education secretaries.

At the Talkatora Stadium, the audience of around 1000 students, teachers and parents from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also get to interact with PM Modi. The group has been chosen from among 15.7 lakh participants in an online creative writing competition organised by the Centre, according to a statement by the Ministry of Education.

The event will also be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, besides digital media platforms such as the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Education Ministry.