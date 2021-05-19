PM to conduct aerial survey of cyclone-hit districts in Gujarat today

After the survey, the PM is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad where is to hold a review meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state government to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat Wednesday and undertake an aerial survey of the region affected by cyclone Tauktae, an official release said Tuesday. The PM will also hold a review meeting with top officials of the state government to assess the situation, it added.

Modi will leave for Bhavnagar from Delhi around 9.30 am. From Bhavnagar, he is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts.

After the survey, the PM is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad where is to hold a review meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state government to assess the situation.