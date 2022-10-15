scorecardresearch
PM to chair CSIR meeting today

The meeting will also be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, apart from scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of the science departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Saturday, Minister of Science and Technology Dr.Jitendra Singh announced.

Briefing the media about the agenda of the CSIR Society meeting, Singh said that CSIR’s research efforts are now mainly focussed on green energy technologies, STI interventions to generate employment and raise income levels in rural India.

“Strengthening self-reliance across industrial sectors, facilitating infrastructure developments, and developing critical S&T human resources is also the mandate of CSIR and the R&D conglomerate is adopting Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms for its scientific pursuits. The revitalisation of CSIR as per the CSIR Vision 2030 and aligned to National Vision 2047 will be the focus to make India a scientific powerhouse and self-reliant by becoming a

technology provider for the nation,’’ said the minister.

Singh added that at present CSIR has strengthened its engagement with the industry, leading to increased industry partnership and collaboration in CSIR-funded projects.

In addition to the PPP model,  “being practised in Energy Theme’’, few CSIR labs have facilitated sustainable start-ups to promote CSIR technologies pertinent to Agri-bio- nutritech, Specialty Chemicals, Aerospace and Healthcare themes, with start-ups and MSMEs entering the domain of waste-to-wealth and extraction-cum-purification of metals as well.

“The aroma mission and purple revolution in J&K have changed the history of India as an exporter instead of an importer. Steel slag road in Maharashtra and water mapping using CSIR’s heliborne technology are few other examples of CSIR’s closer association with Line Ministries, driven through Civil cum infra structure and E3OW thematic projects of CSIR’’, the Minister added.

