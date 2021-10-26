scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 25, 2021
MUST READ

PM to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually on Oct 28

The ASEAN-India Summit will be attended by Heads of State or Government of the ASEAN countries.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 26, 2021 3:53:44 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit, to be held virtually on October 28, at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. He will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit to be held on October 27 virtually.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be attended by Heads of State or Government of the ASEAN countries.

The summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19 & Health, Trade & Commerce, Connectivity, and Education & Culture, MEA said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The PM will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit. This summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement