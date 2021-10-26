PM to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually on Oct 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit, to be held virtually on October 28, at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. He will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit to be held on October 27 virtually.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be attended by Heads of State or Government of the ASEAN countries.

The summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19 & Health, Trade & Commerce, Connectivity, and Education & Culture, MEA said.

The PM will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit. This summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific.