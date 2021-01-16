PM thinks he can tire out farmers, says Rahul

Congress leaders during a protest against the Centre’s farm laws, in New Delhi. The party took out marches at all state capitals and gheraoed Raj Bhawans on Friday. (Express photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respect farmers and accused him of trying to tire them out as they protest against the three new farm laws.

Leading a protest in the capital as part of a nationwide campaign by his party, he said the farm laws will finish farmers and is intended to help a handful of industrialists. He said farmers have understood that their freedom and rights are in peril and added that if their rights are allowed to be snatched away today, the middle class will be the next in line. “If we don’t stop this here, this will go on,” he said.

“Look at the media, IT, retail, power, look at entire India… you will see only 4-5 people. There are 4-5 big businessmen and Modi… and no one else. No farmers, no workers, no other businessmen… Airport, court, everything is being run by these five people and who is allowing them to run these – Narendra Modi,” he said. Rahul said the Prime Minister thinks “he can tire out the farmers”. “…he thinks in 10 days, 15 days or 20 days… they will all go back… because he does not have the basic respect for the farmers. He thinks the farmers will run away if they are forced to sit for 10, 15, 20, 30 days… Modiji… you cannot scare the farmers of India.”

He said the government’s talks with farmer unions are delaying tactics.

In Haryana, several Congress leaders were detained as they approached the Raj Bhavan as part of the party’s nationwide protests against the new laws.

“The arrest of Congressmen who took to the streets to support the annadata on Kisan Adhikar Diwas shows the dictatorial mindset of the BJP-JJP government,” former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

In Lucknow, Congress workers led by state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu were allegedly taken into custody while they were trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan.

A senior police officer denied this, saying they were only shifted to a place earmarked for the agitation to maintain law and order.