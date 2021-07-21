PM tells BJP MPs to counter Opposition charges

Citing the “effective handling of the pandemic situation and efficient vaccination programme,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP MPs Tuesday to counter the Congress attack over the Covid-19 situation.

Sources said the Prime Minister, while addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, slammed the Congress, describing it as a party in coma, unable to digest the continuance of the BJP in power. Modi said the BJP has to counter the “deliberate attempt to mislead people that there’s shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in the country”.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, while briefing the media after the meet, said the PM told MPs that the government’s handling of the situation has ensured not a single person is sleeping hungry.

“The Prime Minister said the Covid pandemic is not an issue of politics, but a humanitarian matter for us. After 100 years, this type of a pandemic has come. A hundred years ago, people died of starvation. But it is the first time that a huge population is getting ration and not a single person has to sleep hungry. We are doing it as our responsibility…” Joshi said.

The PM, he said, was concerned about the attitude of the Opposition. “Especially the Congress which thinks power is their right and they work with this mindset. The Prime Minister wants discussions in Parliament to be fruitful. The Congress behaves in the worst irresponsible way and disrupts proceedings in both Houses,” he said.

The Prime Minister asked party MPs to ensure that welfare schemes and the vaccination drive reach everyone. “Now around 41 crore people have been vaccinated. The PM was concerned over reports that in Delhi, even front line workers have not been vaccinated,” he said. Citing the availability of vaccines, Modi is learned to have asked his party colleagues to counter allegations so that “the Opposition’s lies don’t fill the vacuum”.

A party leader said the PM asked MPs to ensure vaccination in their respective constituencies is carried out without glitches.

The Congress, sources said, was the target of his attack in his address to the MPs. “It’s a party which still has a sense of entitlement because it has ruled the country for 60 years. It has still not been able to digest the fact that people have chosen us. As an Opposition, they should take up issues of people’s welfare strongly which they are not doing,” the PM was quoted as having said.