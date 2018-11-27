PM takes dig at Akbaruddin Owaisi over ‘CM has to bow before us’ comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday sought to appeal to Telangana pride when he referred to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s recent remark that whoever became the chief minister of Telangana or undivided Andhra Pradesh had to bow before his party.

Addressing a poll rally at Mahbubnagar, Modi asked the people whether they would vote for someone who bows at the feet of some leader. “A leader recently said whoever became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh-Telangana had to be at his feet (kadmon ke neeche). You fought for Telangana for your self-respect. Will you want a CM who bows at the feet of some leader instead of the people of Telangana,” he asked. Owaisi made the remarks during an election rally here Friday.

Seeking re-election from Chandrayangutta segment, he had said (previous) chief ministers have always sought the support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the party would be the kingmaker again in the upcoming elections. “Whoever becomes the chief minister… does (that) CM bow his head before us or not?” Owaisi had asked his supporters at the rally. “Right from (Y S) Rajasekhar Reddy to Kiran Reddy and even KCR (TRS chief)… all of them listen to us…,” he had claimed.

“Certainly I am not the king, but the kingmaker and I can make anyone sit (on the throne)… This is AIMIM… the world will watch on December 11,” he had said. K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi has friendly ties with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduduin Owaisi.

Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 and the results would be declared on December 11.