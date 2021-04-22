PM should quit if he can’t handle Covid crisis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid-19 situation in the country, terming it a “Modi-made disaster” and called for his resignation.

“The second wave of Covid in our country is more intense. But there is a shortage of medicines and oxygen. Vaccines are being shipped to other countries despite a serious scarcity in our country. I say this is a Modi-made disaster. Modi Babu will have to take responsibility for why medicines to treat Covid-19 are not available in the market… If you can not handle the situation, you should quit and give up with the chair,” Banerjee said at a rally in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Earlier in the day, she questioned the disparity in pricing of Covishield vaccine for the states.

The BJP hit back at the CM for holding the Centre responsible for the present crisis. “The Prime Minister has ensured that anyone above the age of 18 gets the vaccine. Instead of cooperating with the Centre, Mamata Banerjee is busy playing a politics of blame game,” BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.