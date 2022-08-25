scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

PM Modi’s Punjab security breach: SC panel says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

CJI N V Raman said, “Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP, failed to discharge his responsibilities to maintain law and order...or take any steps for deployment to strengthen the route in Ferozepur, even though he was fully aware that there were large hostile groups who have come to block the route."

PM Modi waited on the flyover for over 15 minutes.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee which probed the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab in January this year has indicted the then Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, heading a three-judge bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, Thursday perused the report submitted by Justice (retired) Indu Malhotra who conducted the inquiry.

The committee said he “…failed to discharge his responsibilities to maintain law and order…or take any steps for deployment to strengthen the route…” taken by Modi.

Reading from the committee’s report, CJI N V Raman said, “Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP, failed to discharge his responsibilities to maintain law and order…or take any steps for deployment to strengthen the route in Ferozepur, even though he was fully aware that there were large hostile groups who have come to block the route… He failed to augment and strengthen the route in Ferozepur even though there were sufficient forces available with him.”

“There was sufficient time of approximately 2 hrs from 10.20 onwards when G Nageshwar Rao (Additional Director General of Police) informed” him “ that the Prime Minister would be taking the contingency route and the route should be adequately strengthened. Despite clear instructions from G Nageshwar Rao, at least 2 hours before the Prime Minister entered district Ferozepur, the SSP Ferozepur failed to act upon the instructions of G Nageshwar Rao,” the CJI cited the report.

CJI Ramana said the court will send the report to the government. “We will send the report to the government. Let the government take action,” he said.

To a query whether it would be possible to make available a redacted version of the report, the CJI said they were not sure about that since it may have details of security arrangements etc.

The report also made certain recommendations for enhancing the prime minister’s safety, including the constitution of an oversight committee for periodic revision and update of the Blue Book and holding sensitisation courses for training police officers concerned with security measures.

Explained |How is the PM’s security planned, and what exactly went wrong in Punjab?

Harmandeep Singh Hans, who was the Ferozepur SSP at the time of PM’s security breach, was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. He did not respond to text messages sent to him.

Hans is currently posted as the Commandant of the 3rd India Reserve Battalion where he was transferred after the security lapse.

A senior Punjab Police officer, wishing not to be named, said, “Any Supreme Court orders have to be complied with.”

On January 12 this year, the SC appointed its former judge Justice Indu Malhotra to head an enquiry committee to probe the security breach during Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5 that left the PM’s convoy stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes.

Also Read |PM security breach: Who were the protesters who held up Modi’s vehicle in Punjab?

The terms of reference for the enquiry committee were, “what were the causes for the security breach for the incident on 5th January 2022?… Who is responsible for such a breach, and to what extent?… What should be the remedial measures or safeguards necessary for the security of the Hon’ble Prime Minister or other Protectees?”… “Any suggestions or recommendations for improving the safety and security of other Constitutional functionaries”, and “any other incidental issue that the Committee may deem fit and proper”.

Hearing a plea by Delhi-based NGO ‘Lawyer’s Voice’, the Supreme Court had on January 7 directed the Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to seize and secure all records regarding the security for the PM’s visit and keep them in safe custody. Subsequently, the court was told that “the relevant records have been received, seized, and secured’ and ‘sealed and placed in the custody of the Punjab and Haryana High Court”.

Subsequently, the apex court directed that the entire seized record be handed over to the chairperson of the enquiry committee.

The Centre had earlier set up a committee to probe the matter and urged the court to allow it to complete its task. This was opposed by the Punjab government which said it had “no hope” in the Centre’s committee and requested the court to constitute an “independent committee”.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:44:52 am
