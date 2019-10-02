PM Modi says rural India has declared itself open defecation-free, says country’s stature on the rise

On occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said rural India has declared itself as ‘open defecation free’ country and urged citizens to eradicate single-use plastics by 2022.

At the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ programme commemorating Gandhi’s birth anniversary in Ahmedabad, PM said: “People mobilised for ‘Satyagarah’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s call, they have done same now for ‘Swachhagrah’. Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves ‘open defecation free’. The world is impressed by our success and is presenting us with awards.” Follow Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates

“However, this achievement is just a milestone and we should not stop here. The movement has to continue,” he added.

Modi further asked people to eradicate single-use plastic by the year 2022. “Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate ‘single-use plastic’ from the country by the year 2022,” the prime minister said.

Speaking on the issue of sanitation, the PM said the world is amazed to witness India provide toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months. “Providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months, building more than 11 crore toilets, the whole world is amazed by this,” he said.

Referring to the celebration of Gandhi’s birth anniversary across the world, the prime minister said that a few days ago the United Nations (UN) released a postal stamp to make this occasion memorable. Commemorative stamps and coins were also released.

Earlier, Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram on his 150th birth anniversary. He also penned his thoughts in the visitors’ book. “I’m satisfied that on the occasion of #GandhiAt150, we’re witnessing the fulfillment of his dream of ‘Swachh Bharat’. I feel lucky that on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation, I’m here at the ashram,” Modi wrote.

(with inputs from PTI)