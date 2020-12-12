PM says inspired by poet Bharati’s vision for women empowerment

PM Modi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Tamil poet-writer Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary, saying his government is inspired by his vision for women empowerment.

Modi was addressing the International Bharati Festival 2020, virtually organised by the Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of the poet. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and was also present.

Bharati “believed in a healthy mix between the ancient and the modern” and “he saw wisdom in staying connected with our roots as well as looking towards the future”, the Prime Minister said. “He (Bharati) sang songs of the greatness of ancient India, the greatness of the Vedas and Upanishads, our culture, tradition and our glorious past. But at the same time, he also warned us that simply living in the past glory is not enough. We need to develop a scientific temper, a spirit of enquiry and march towards progress.”

He said the poet’s definition of progress had a central role for women. “Mahakavi Bharatiar wrote women should walk with their head held high, looking people in the eye. We are inspired by this vision and are working to ensure women-led empowerment,” Modi said, listing out a number of his government’s projects meant for women empowerment.

