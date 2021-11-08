PM says BJP must be ‘bridge of faith’ to people, talks of ‘sewa’

ADDRESSING THE BJP National Executive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that the BJP runs on the values of “sewa, sanklap aur samarpan (service, resolution and commitment)” and “does not revolve around a family”.

Modi also urged BJP members to become a “bridge of faith” between the party and the common man, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said, briefing reporters on the address.

Addressing the valedictory session, Modi referred to the BJP’s win in the Telangana bypoll, its improved performance in the Ellenabad seat in Haryana, local body elections in Tamil Nadu, besides a rise in vote share in an Andhra Pradesh by-election, and said he was confident that the people would show their trust in the party in the coming Assembly elections.

“ Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party’s history, as it has always been associated with issues close to the common man,” Yadav said.

Modi also mentioned the new initiative of Kamal Pushp on Namo App to pay tributes to workers who had devoted their life to the party, asked party members to be in touch with veteran workers and learn from them, and to always keep communication lines open with workers. Invoking the party’s slogan of “Sewa hi sanghatan (organisation means service)”, Modi asked party leaders to be “innovative”and “humane” in their approach. While Modi talked of the BJP’s work during Covid, partymen had been criticised for failing to connect with people at the time.

In his speech, BJP president J P Nadda set targets to strengthen the BJP, including constituting booth-level committees at all 10.40 lakh polling stations by December 25, “panna committees” (for each page of the voters’ list) by April 6 next year, and “page committees” across all polling booths by May 2022 to ensure the PM’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat reached them.

Reaching out to the Sikh community, Nadda listed the Modi government’s measures such as “expediting” action against the 1984 riots accused, facilitating foreign grants to gurdwaras, keeping langars outside the purview of the GST, and opening of the Kartarpur pilgrimage corridor.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the party resolved to ensure victory in the coming Assembly elections, adding “there is positive, energetic and unconditional support”.

While Chief Ministers as well as BJP presidents of the four poll-bound states ruled by the party — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — gave a presentation on the coming elections, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma made a presentation on party activities in the state. Sharma also asserted that the party will contest all the 117 seats alone. About the announcement, despite former CM Amarinder Singh saying he could have a seat-sharing pact with the BJP, Yadav said: “This is the state unit’s announcement.”

The BJP also said it would “stand like a rock” with its West Bengal unit, mentioning the “violence and atrocities” faced by it.