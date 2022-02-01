PM: Role of women expanding, women panels need to widen scope of work

Noting that the role of women in the society is continuously expanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the women commissions will have to increase their scope of work and give a new direction to the women of their states.

Addressing the 30th National Commission for Women Foundation Day, Modi said that 185 women have received Padma awards since 2015 and that this year’s awardees featured 34 women – a record. The event, attended by the Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Smriti Irani, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma as well as state commissions and women’s organisations, was held virtually.

“In the last seven years, the policies of the country have become more sensitive towards women. Today, India is among the countries with a provision for maximum maternity leave. The marriageable age for women is being raised to 21 years so that marriage does not become a hindrance in their education and career,” the PM said. Modi further said that the role of women in India is clearly changing and this is visible in schemes such as Mudra Yojana where 70 per cent of beneficiaries are women.