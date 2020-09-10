PM reviews proposed masterplan for Badrinath redevelopment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday presented before Prime Minister Narendra Modi the proposed masterplan for the redevelopment of the Badrinath shrine.

The presentation was shared with the PM through video-conferencing and was attended by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and other officials.

As per the masterplan, an 85-hectare area is proposed to be developed around the Badrinath shrine, located in Chamoli district. A museum and an art gallery are also proposed to be set up and the target is to complete the work there by 2025.

Stressing that the masterplan should be based on spiritualism, Modi directed the state government authorities to take special care to ensure that the significance of the shrine remains. He also directed the officials to develop the area as a mini smart and spiritual city which should be connected to nearby spiritual places.

Modi also reviewed the progress in the rebuilding works at the Kedarnath shrine and emphasised the need to create pilgrim- and environment-friendly facilities. He also called for using the latest technology to develop the shrine and surrounding areas.

