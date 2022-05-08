PM reviews NEP implementation

Taking stock of the progress of implementation of the National Education Policy, (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday underlined the need for a combination of online and offline learning in schools to avoid “overexposure of technology” among children.

At a review meeting, attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and top officials from CBSE, NCERT and UGC among others, Modi also instructed that databases maintained by anganwadi centres be integrated with records maintained by schools to ensure a smooth flow of children from pre-primary classes to Class I.

“Modi observed that a hybrid system of online and offline learning should be developed to avoid overexposure of technology of school-going children,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.