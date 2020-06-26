Prime Minister’s relief fund diverted to RGF during UPA rule: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Nadda had also said that Congress has no moral right to talk about the country’s security after having taken money from China. (File) BJP president J P Nadda Nadda had also said that Congress has no moral right to talk about the country’s security after having taken money from China. (File)

Stepping up the attack on Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday alleged that money from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund was diverted to “family-run” Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA government, calling it a “brazen fraud”.

“One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards a more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!,” tweeted Nadda.

“People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India,” he added.

Sharing details of the transfer of funds, the BJP chief wrote, “PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency.”

This comes a day after Nadda questioned a purported donation of $300,000 that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had received from People’s Republic of China and the Chinese embassy in 2005-06 to carry out studies that were not in national interest.

Nadda had said the Congress has no moral right to talk about the country’s security after having taken money from China. “Today I was shocked to watch on TV that in 2005-06 People’s Republic of China and the Chinese embassy gave a fat sum to RGF. This is a secret relationship between Congress and China. These people take funds from China and then conduct studies that are not in the interest of the country. These studies create the environment for that. The nation wants to know for what they were paid and what study they conducted,” he said, addressing Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad, a virtual rally.

Referring to the Congress raising questions over the government’s handling of the Galwan Valley standoff, Nadda said, “All political parties said for the interest of the nation, we are with you Modi ji, you move ahead. Only one family, and its intentions and policy, began raising questions…. today they are standing against China as if there is no sentinel like them. The mistakes of one family made us lose 43,000 sq km of land.”

The Congress, however, hit back at the BJP for what it called a “disinformation and sinister campaign” against the party and Rahul Gandhi. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “Please stop living in 2005 and start answering questions in 2020.”

