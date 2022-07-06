PM’s relations with Gulf leaders calmed situation (in Nupur remarks row), says Jaishankar

India is on the “right course” regarding the situation in Ukraine, and the most important issue now is to prevent further escalation of hostilities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Delhi University (DU), Jaishankar, without naming the suspended BJP spokesperson, also addressed the controversy sparked by Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet, and the reaction of Gulf nations.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and relations have helped calm the situation.

Jaishankar was in DU to speak on the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, published by Rupa Publications.

Responding to a question on the Ukraine war, by a teacher in the audience, he said, “It is a very complex issue. The real issue, to my mind the most urgent issue, is to prevent hostilities from escalating to a level where it only does harm.”

He said India’s position on Ukraine is based on Krishna’s actions in the Mahabharat, which was to avoid war and “return to dialogue and diplomacy”. He said New Delhi had “historical interests, strategic interests and current interests” and it needed to “manage those interests”.

Delighted to revisit my alma mater, @UnivofDelhi for a book discussion on 'Modi@20:Dreams Meet Delivery'. Spoke about my chapter and those by Home Minister @AmitShah and NSA Ajit Doval. Impressed by the level of interest in this anthology.

“There is also a larger issue today increasingly flowing out of the Ukraine conflict,” he said. “It is an issue about fuel shortage. It is an issue about food shortage. It is an issue of fertiliser shortage, which will become food shortage in coming years. So when the global project in a way is very deeply impacted by what is happening in a conflict, I think the more sagacious voices, the more sober voices need to speak. At the same time, as someone responsible for welfare of my own people, I have to do what I have to do to ensure their best interests, and I think that in a sense is what I am doing.”

On the controversy surrounding Nupur Sharma’s remarks, although he did not name her, Jaishankar said the Prime Minister has given a lot of attention on changing “our image, our engagement, or actually our relationship with countries in the Gulf”.

He said: “In fact, only recently he was in the UAE…. Now, because he is visible, because he has been active on the international stage, a lot of world leaders know him. They know him, they know us, they know this government. They know what our views are. So, I think when we asserted that…what was said did not reflect the views of the party in that case, and because many of them took it up with (India’s) ambassadors, obviously the ambassador has also pointed that out…. I think they accepted that.

“If you see a lot of the response of a lot of countries, a lot of countries took the view saying that, look, we regret what was said, we have also noted what, in this case, the party concerned, BJP, has clarified.”

On the government’s role in building the South Asian region as part of the neighbourhood-first policy, Jaishankar said: “Neighbourhood-first is to treat your neighbourhood completely differently. Don’t be reciprocal; don’t say they didn’t do it, so I won’t do this. You are the bigger guy. You should be the large-hearted guy; you should be the generous person.”

He also read from his chapter in the book, when he was a diplomat. “I recall his (Modi’s) emphasis that on the issue of terrorism and sovereignty, we needed to make sure that we speak with one voice abroad, especially in China…. When it comes to terrorism, especially of cross-border nature, he has been crystal clear that he would not allow it to be normalised.

“This determination has shaped our Pakistan policy since 2014.”

Jaishankar also read excerpts from chapters written by Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.