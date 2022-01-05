‘Security breach excuse, no crowd to listen to Modi’: Congress on PM’s Punjab rally cancellation

Congress on Wednesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleging that the Punjab government was behind the security breach that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his rally in Ferozepur. Modi’s convoy was stuck on the highway for around 20 minutes and ultimately returned to the airport cutting short his visit.

In a series of tweets, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, claimed that the PM’s rally was cancelled owing to a thin crowd at the venue in Ferozepur.

Surjewala highlighted that 10,000 security personnel were deployed for the rally and all arrangements were made in tandem with Special Protection Group (SPG) and other agencies.

1/4 https://t.co/kScLtN8rRG — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2022

Surjewala’s retort came after BJP president JP Nadda tweeted that the Congress “fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Modi Ji’s programmes in the state”.

Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM @narendramodi Ji’s programmes in the state. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

In another tweet, Surjewala posted a purported video of the location where PM Modi was about to address the public. He said, “The reason for the cancellation of the rally was empty chairs. If you don’t believe me, check it out.”

“The people of Punjab have shown a mirror to the arrogant power by keeping distance from the rally,” Surjewala added.

Both the parties held back-to-back press conferences exchanging barbs over the issue. Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani along with spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference alleging that “a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the PM will be brought to harm”.

Later in the evening, Surjewala also held a press conference denying all allegations by the BJP leaders and alleging that the rally was cancelled due to the unavailability of audience.



He also alleged that PM Modi decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala, which was not part of his original schedule.