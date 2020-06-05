PM private secy Rajeev Topno gets World Bank posting

Topno is a 1996-batch IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. (File Photo) Topno is a 1996-batch IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s private secretary, Rajeev Topno, has been appointed Senior Advisor to the Executive Director at World Bank, a personnel ministry statement issued on Thursday said. Topno is a 1996-batch IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre.

Meanwhile, Brajendra Navnit, who served in the Prime Minister’s Office, has been appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organisation. The 1999-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer was Joint Secretary between July 2014 and September 2019.

The appointments are believed to be significant as they come amid a contraction of the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. These organisations play a crucial role in trade-related matters.

Five other officers have been appointed to different economic and trade-related posts abroad.

Senior IAS officer Ravi Kota will be Minister (Economic) at the Indian embassy in Washington. He is a 1993-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Lekhan Thakkar, a Central Secretariat Service officer, has been appointed Counsellor (Economic) at the Indian Embassy in Beijing, China.

H Atheli, a 2000-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), will be Advisor (Director-level) to the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank.

Anwar Hussain Shaik has been appointed Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India to the WTO. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer from the 2000 batch.

N Ashok Kumar will be Advisor (Industry and Engineering), at India’s Embassy in Brussels, Belgium. He is a 2004-batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre.

All these officers will have a tenure of three years, the personnel ministry order said.

