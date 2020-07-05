PM pitches hackathons for agri innovation

“PM directed that start-ups and agri-entrepreneurs need to be promoted to ensure innovation and use of technology in agriculture and allied sectors,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. “PM directed that start-ups and agri-entrepreneurs need to be promoted to ensure innovation and use of technology in agriculture and allied sectors,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

To ensure innovation in agriculture and allied fields, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised on promoting start-ups and agri-entrepreneurs, and asked the Indian Council of Agriculture Research to organise biannual hackathons for solving “identified problems” in the sector.

Reviewing ICAR’s progress via video-conference, the Prime Minister spoke on using information technology to provide information on demand to farmers. He also highlighted the need for developing forward and backward linkages to assure better returns for them.

“PM directed that start-ups and agri-entrepreneurs need to be promoted to ensure innovation and use of technology in agriculture and allied sectors,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“He directed that hackathons may be organised twice a year to solve identified problems and meet design needs for tools and equipment that can reduce drudgery if farming activity, given that a large number of farm workers are women,” said the statement.

Modi also directed officials to ensure ease of access to farm equipment and transport facility from field to markets.

“PM highlighted the need to orient agricultural education and research systems based on agro climatic requirements to meet the demands of the farmers. The systems are to be geared towards enhancing farmer’s incomes while meeting international standards,” the statement said.

During the review meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Ministers of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, and senior officials, including ICAR DG Trilochan Mohapatra, were present.

The Prime Minister reviewed the ICAR’s contribution in developing new breeds of cattle, sheep and goats, and highlighted the need for research on “indigenous breeds” of dogs and horses.

“He exhorted the need to create awareness regarding inclusion of millets like jowar, bajra, ragi and several other minor millets in the diet to ensure healthy diet,” said the statement.

