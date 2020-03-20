PM Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew rings a bell of Maha Gujarat Movement

A man watches PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at a deserted railway station in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Photo by Javed Raja) A man watches PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at a deserted railway station in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Photo by Javed Raja)

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, the term rang a bell in the minds of Gujaratis who have heard it in references to the Maha Gujarat Movement that led to the formation of Gujarat state from the erstwhile bilingual Bombay State in 1960.

Janta curfews were witnessed again during the Nav Nirman Andolan in 1973-74 as a form of protest, and in recent years during the rath yatras when Muslims stayed indoors to avoid clashes during the procession.

Ahmedabad-based education activist Sukhdev Patel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started his career with Navnirman Andolan in Gujarat has recalled movements like Janta curfew which were a part of the Andolan at that time. He very well knows the effectiveness of such measures like Janta Andolan and clanking of plates to reach out to masses and it is good to see he is recalling these at the times of pandemic like coronavirus.”

Historian Rizwan Kadri says the Janta curfews were a major part of Maha Gujarat Andolan during 1956-60 and credits the hero of the Maha Gujarat movement Indulal Yagnik for initiating them, “which played a major role garnering mass support during the Navnirman Andolan in 1974 too”, says Kadri.

It is said that Yagnik launched the first Janta curfew when Morarji Desai who would later become the prime minister, had planned a protest against the integration of Kutch with Gujarat. He announced the curfew to arrest the mobilization against the movement and people stayed indoors.

Surat’s Saurashtra Patel Sewa Samaj president Kanji Bhakara said, “Our country is the second-largest populated country in the world and to deal with coronavirus, such appeal of Janta curfew made by the prime minister is appreciable. One day will not create a major effect but it will send out a message to the people that unnecessarily one should not go out in crowded places. Sunday is a holiday and a large number of people usually go out. With such a large population, we should follow the discipline and keep ourselves inside home in Sunday and even on other days, we should avoid going to crowded places.”

Rafiq Nagri, a businessman from Dariapur area of Ahmedabad, said, “We will observe Janta Curfew on Sunday. Earlier, we used to observe Janta curfew for peace in Ahmedabad city during annual rath yatra. This time, we will observe it for the wellbeing of mankind.”

Nagri, who does business in fuelwood, said, “On Sunday, I will keep my business closed and stay at home. I will do dua (prayer) for the wellbeing of all and specially those who are fighting to contain this disease.”

Asked if what will he do to honour those fighting to contain the virus, Nagri said, “I will do dua for them along with my family the whole day.”

