PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: ‘We have to march with new pledges’

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Indian freedom fighters on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to the entire country. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM hailed the the Tokyo Olympics participants and greeted the athletes who made the country proud by their achievements.

“The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,” he said.

On the ongoing pandemic, PM Modi highlighted the strength and patience of Indians in fighting the battle against the virus. “We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of the strength of our industrialists and scientists that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines,” he said.

Highlights of the PM Modi’s Independence Day speech at Red Fort:

75th Independence Day should not be merely a ceremony; we have to march with new pledges for next 25 years.

We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.

PM Modi gives call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a new India.

To honour the pain and suffering faced by people during the partition, the prime minister said that August 14 will now be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

Today, governmental schemes have picked up pace and are reaching their goals. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows the strength and impact of these schemes.

Over 4.5 crore new households have received piped water supply within two years of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission.’

It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights in the 21st century. For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind.

We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities and reach out to the deprived communities. For this, reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards, general category poor.

The Northeast region, the Himalayan region, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India’s development in the future. Development should be inclusive, he added.

For this, capitals of northeast states to be soon connected with railways and the entire region will get connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar, southeast Asia for better opportunities.

In terms of Jammu and Kashmir, development is visible on ground, delimitation exercise is on and preparations for assembly polls are underway in the UT.

We are witnessing rapid transformation of our villages. In the past few years, facilities like roads and electricity have reached villages.

Today, the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages, and the internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too.