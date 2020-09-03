PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat call: GSFC restarts methanol plant

Restart of GSFC’s methanol plant is a step towards fulfilling Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. (Facebook@gsfcindia1962)

Seven years after it was shut down due to “non-viability”, the methanol plant of the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Vadodara, which has an installed capacity of 525 metric tonnes per day, has restarted following the “Atmanirbhar Bharat call” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a release said Wednesday.

Commissioned in 2013, the plant operated for 11 months before it was shut down in April 2014, the release said. According to GSFC, the plant has already dispatched the first consignment on August 31 after it was restarted.

“Methanol is being produced from August 31, 2020, as per the prescribed specifications and quality. Restart of GSFC’s methanol plant is a step towards fulfilling Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and will help in import substitution. The plant is running smoothly and sales have started in the domestic market. The first consignment of 30 tonnes was dispatched on August 31. The plant will reach daily production of 470 MT by September 10,” it stated.

