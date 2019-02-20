PM Narendra Modi’s Amethi visit cancelled

The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress bastion of Amethi on February 27 has been cancelled, officials said Wednesday.

Advertising

On Tuesday, a BJP leader said the Prime Minister was likely to visit the ordnance factory in Munshiganj and later address a public meeting on February 27.

However, according to District Magistrate RM Mishra, the proposed visit has now been cancelled.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amethi which was proposed on February 27 has been cancelled,” the DM said.