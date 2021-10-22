scorecardresearch
Friday, October 22, 2021
PM Narendra Modi's address to nation: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, the PMO said in a tweet Friday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 22, 2021 9:41:11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

A day after India scripted history by reaching the landmark of having administered over 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, the PMO said in a tweet Friday morning.

“PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today,” PMO tweeted.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, the day India crossed 100 crore vaccine milestone, the prime minister said, “The journey from anxiety to assurance has happened and our nation has emerged stronger, thanks to the world’s largest vaccination drive. It has been a truly bhagirath effort involving multiple sections of society. To get a sense of the scale, assume that each vaccination took just two minutes for a healthcare worker. At this rate, it took around 41 lakh man-days or approximately 11,000 man-years of effort to reach this landmark.”

When is Narendra Modi’s address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am on Friday, October 22.

Where to watch PM Modi’s address to nation today

Viewers can watch the live telecast of PM Modi’s speech on PMO’s YouTube channel and the Twitter handle. It can also be watched on Modi’s Twitter handle as well as the BJP’s. The Indian Express will also run a live blog on the same and update it real time on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

