PM Modi: ‘Your representatives will be elected from among you…we will together free J&K from terrorism’

Reaching out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised jobs, all-round development, transparent elections to the J&K Assembly as part of the new Union Territory and an end to terrorism.

Advertising

Reaching out to the people of the erstwhile state through a televised address to the nation, Modi said, “I assure that normalcy will return, and problems being faced will start decreasing.” Excerpts.

On Jobs

It will be priority to ensure government employees, including J&K Police (personnel), get same benefits as in other Union Territories — LTC, house rent allowance, education allowance, health scheme. Most (of these) are not available to the J&K government staff. We will review these benefits and make them available. Very soon, all vacancies will be filled in J&K and Ladakh.

Apart from this, Army and paramilitary forces will hold rallies for recruitment of local youths.

Explained | What’s changed in Jammu and Kashmir?

On problems faced by people in J&K

Advertising

Abrogation of Article 370 is a reality, but it is also true that some preventive steps had to be taken and people there have to face problems because of this historic step. A handful of people want to stir trouble, and people will have to patiently respond to them…. I assure that normalcy will return, and problems being faced will start decreasing.

My wishes for Eid. We are making sure that you do not face any difficulty in celebrating this festival. We will help those who want to go home during Eid.

Sacrifice by J&K

J&K is India’s crown — so many sons and daughters (from the state) have sacrificed (their lives) for its security; they have put their lives at stake.. There is a long list of such brave people. Many J&K officers have been killed fighting terrorists. Their dream was to see a peaceful and secure J&K — we have to turn that into a reality.

Read | ‘Article 370 didn’t give anything except separatism’: 10 quotes from PM Modi’s address to nation

This decision will help bring prosperity in the whole country. It will help world peace. Let us show the world our potential — let us create a new J&K and Ladakh along with a new India.

Projects gathered speed

Under Governor’s rule, the J&K administration is directly in touch with the Centre, which has ensured governance reaches the grassroots level. Schemes and projects that remained on paper are (now) reaching the people. We are trying to bring transparency — IIT, AIIMS , irrigation projects, anti-corruption bureau, connectivity, railway link, airport modernisation…(all projects) have gathered speed.

On elections in J&K

India’s democracy is so strong, but you will be surprised that in J&K thousands — lakhs — of people did not have the right to participate in Vidhan Sabha, panchayat, municipal elections. These people had come from Pakistan at the time of Partition — only in J&K they lacked such rights. Should this injustice have continued?

Read | PM Modi to people of J&K, Ladakh: Your representatives will be elected by you, among you

I want to make it clear that your representatives will be elected from among you. The way you had MLAs, the same way you will have MLAs; there will be the same council of ministers, the same chief minister. I have full faith that under the new system, we will together free J&K from terrorism and separatism.

We want elections in J&K. I assure you that you will get an opportunity to elect your representatives in a transparent manner…. I urge the Governor to establish block development council soon. It is my personal experience that four or five months ago the people who got elected in the panchayat polls are doing very good work….

On good governance

I have full faith that the people will create magic in the new environment. I believe that people of J&K will defeat secessionists and move ahead, achieve their goals under good governance and transparency. Decades of dynasty has deprived the youth of leadership opportunities. I urge you to come forward and take leadership role.

On Ladakh

Solo [a herb] in Ladakh helps those living on high altitude, it works like a modern-day ‘sanjeevani’. Such a rare thing should be sold across the world. I have taken just one instance, such products are found across J&K and Ladakh. When they are marketed, it will help farmers. I urge industry to market it.

Now it is the Centre’s responsibility to bring development in Ladakh — to make Ladakh the centre of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism.

On differences in opinion

Advertising

It is obvious in democracy that some (people) will oppose it (government’s decision). I respect their opinion. We are replying to that, but I urge them to respect national interest. They should respect national sentiment. We have to work together…