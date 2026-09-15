Ties with China guided by 3 mutuals — respect, interest, sensitivity: India

India on Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined to Chinese President Xi Jinping that both sides should show “sensitivity to each other’s core concerns” and be guided by the three mutuals: “mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity”.

The Chinese readout had said that India reiterated specific stances on Taiwan and Tibet and promised not to allow anti-China activities on its territory.

Responding to questions on the Chinese readout, the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday, “A bilateral meeting took place between Prime Minister and President Xi on the sidelines of the 18th (BRICS) summit… as far as the issue of certain issues mentioned in the Chinese readout is concerned, on that I will say that several issues came up during the discussions, and we have kept you updated with those, including those referred to in your question. The Prime Minister referred to Indian concerns as well, and underlined those that both sides should show sensitivity to each other’s core concerns and be guided by the three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity.”