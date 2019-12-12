PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar ‘long & healthy life’ on his birthday

Sharad Pawar and Narendra Modi. (File pic combine) Sharad Pawar and Narendra Modi. (File pic combine)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on his 79th birthday. “Greetings to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the prime minister tweeted.

Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

In November, a meeting between the two leaders raised many eyebrows when talks between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena on forming an alliance had gained momentum. There were speculations that the NCP and BJP might form government in Maharashtra. However, after much drama, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena proved majority in the floor of the House and Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister. Sharad Pawar is considered the architect of this alliance.

Born on December 12, 1940, Pawar has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra three times and held the posts of Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture in the Government of India. He founded the NCP in 1999, after separating from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Pawar also served as the Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and as the president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. On June 17, 2015, the NCP chief was re-elected as president of the Mumbai Cricket Association. He stepped down on December 17, 2016.

In 2017, Pawar was conferred with Padma Vibhushan award.

