PM Narendra Modi wishes former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit on Thursday. (Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit on Thursday. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the 94-year-old DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi a quick recovery on Friday. He enquired about former Tamil Nadu CM’s health condition and also offered to help.

“Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 (sic),” he tweeted.

Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2018

READ LIVE UPDATES | PM Modi, President Kovind wish former Tamil Nadu CM speedy recovery

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection and is under medical supervision for 24 hours. Karunanidhi has not been keeping well since October 2016, and some days ago he had undergone a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help in breathing.

Modi is currently in Johannesburg to meet his Russian counterpart and held bilateral talks on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd