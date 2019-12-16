PM: Who’s behind fires? Can make out by looking at clothes

PM Narendra Modi with CM Raghubar Das in Dumka. (PTI) PM Narendra Modi with CM Raghubar Das in Dumka. (PTI)

ACCUSING THE Congress and its allies of raising a storm over the new citizenship law and saying that the Opposition parties were fuelling the unrest over the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those “spreading the fire (aag lagaane vaale)” could be “identified by their clothes (kapdon se hi pata chal jaata hai)”.

Addressing an election rally in Dumka, Modi said: “Yeh Congresswale aur uske saathi… halla macha rahe hain, toofaan khara kar rahe hain. Aur unki baat chalti nahin hai to aag janee phaila rahe hain. Jo aag laga rahe hain, TV pe unke jo drishya aa rahe hain, yeh aag lagaane vaale kaun hain, woh unke kapdon se hi pata chal jaata hai.”

(The Congress and its allies are making a noise, creating a storm. And if that doesn’t work, they are spreading a fire… From the visuals on TV, those setting the fire can be identified by their clothes.)

Modi accused the Opposition of providing tacit support to the violent protests that have erupted in the North-East and West Bengal over the new law, which came into effect last Thursday after the President gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Parliament. The law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis — but not Muslims — who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014.

“Aaj jo yeh aag janee phailane ke prayas ho rahe hain, usko aap aankhe bandh kar kar ke, mukh mod lete ho… Desh unhe dekh raha hai, aur desh ka vishvaas pakka ho jaa raha hai, in drishyon ko dekh kar ke pakka ho raha hai, ki Modi ne, desh ki Parliament ne, Bharat ki sarkar ne, naagrikta ka kanoon bana kar ke desh ko bhi bacha liya hai. Humara phaisala sahi hai, yeh aapke karnaamo se pata chalta hai,” he said.

(These attempts to fan the flames, you close your eyes, turn the other way… The country is watching, and the belief is getting stronger that Modi, the country’s parliament, the Indian government saved the country by bringing this citizenship law. Your actions have made clear that we took the correct decision.)

Modi said the people of Assam had delinked themselves from this violence.

Condemning the protests being organised outside Indian Embassies by the Indian Overseas Congress, Modi said: “Jab Ram Janmabhoomi ka nirnay hua, Pakistan walon ne… London mein Bharat Embassy ke saamne pradarshan kiya; Dhara 370 hua… High Commission ke saamne pradarshan kiya… Aap hairaan ho jayenge, jo kaam London mein hamesha Pakistan karta rehta hai, Pakistan ke paison se kuch bikaoon log karte rehte hain… Pehli baar jo kaam Pakistan hamesha karta tha, yeh Congresswalon ne kiya. Isse zyada sharam ki baat kya ho sakti hai? Kya duniya ke desho mein, Bharat ke hi embassy ke saamne, kabhi koi Bharat ka vyakti pradarshan karta hai kya? Agar gila shikwa hai toh jaata hai andar…chai peeta hai, baat karta hai… Duniya mein Hindustan ko badnaam karne ka kaam ho raha hai… Aur tab jaa kar ke lagta hai, ki Bharat ke sansad ne naagrikta ke kanoon mein jo sudhaar kiya hai, woh hazaroon pratishat saccha nirnay hai… woh aapke karnaamon se ab siddha hone laga hai.”

(After the decisions on Ram Janmabhoomi, Article 370, people of Pakistani-origin protested outside the Indian high commission in London… You will be surprised to know that the Congress is now doing what Pakistan, people funded by Pakistan, have been doing in London… What can be more shameful than this? Does any Indian protest outside an Indian embassy anywhere in the world? If there is an issue, the person goes inside the embassy, has tea, talks… There is an effort to tarnish the country’s image… your actions prove that the Indian Parliament’s decision to clear the citizenship law is 1000 per cent correct.)

