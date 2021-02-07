PM Modi in Bengal, Assam LIVE updates: PM to launch infrastructure projects today

PM Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound West Bengal and Assam for the second time in two weeks.

PM Modi in Bengal, Assam LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam and West Bengal Sunday and will inaugurate a number of infrastructural projects in the two poll-bound states. According to the schedule released by the BJP, PM Modi will arrive in Assam at 11:45 AM, where he will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district.

This will mark PM Modi’s second visit to the two states in the last two weeks, as the BJP ramps up its campaigning efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

During his visit to West Bengal at 4 pm today, Prime Minister Modi is slated to address a public rally in Haldia. He will also lay foundation stones for “key infrastructure projects”. PM Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import terminal, built by Bharat Petroleum at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.

“It will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in eastern and north-eastern India and is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household,” the Prime Minister’s office said.