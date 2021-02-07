PM Modi in Bengal, Assam LIVE updates: PM to launch infrastructure projects today

PM Modi in Bengal, Assam LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam and West Bengal Sunday and will inaugurate a number of infrastructural projects in the two poll-bound states. According to the schedule released by the BJP, PM Modi will arrive in Assam at 11:45 AM, where he will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district.
This will mark PM Modi’s second visit to the two states in the last two weeks, as the BJP ramps up its campaigning efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.
During his visit to West Bengal at 4 pm today, Prime Minister Modi is slated to address a public rally in Haldia. He will also lay foundation stones for “key infrastructure projects”. PM Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import terminal, built by Bharat Petroleum at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.
“It will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in eastern and north-eastern India and is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household,” the Prime Minister’s office said.
Ahead of his upcoming visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was glad to see that the state was immensely enthusiastic about his arrival. Sharing photographs of women lighting diyas in preperation for his trip, he tweeted, "Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam’s all-round development."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled programme at Haldia in Purba Medinipore district on Sunday evening, a top official at the state secretariat said.
The exact reason for this uncertainty has not been specified, but the "insult meted out to her" on January 23, when Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised at an event just before her speech, could be the cause, he said.
Modi is set to inaugurate four projects in Haldia in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.
"Madam (CM) is unlikely to attend this evening''s programme at Haldia where PM Modi will be inaugurating projects," the official told PTI.
The TMC boss has also asked her party members to skip the programme, he added.
Banerjee had on January 23 refused to deliver her speech at an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after a section of the audience raised ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans in the presence of the prime minister.
She had said that such "insult was unacceptable". (PTI)
