Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
PM Narendra Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

The jacket was presented to him by Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday when he launched the uniforms under the 'Unbottled' initiative of the company.

Modi wears recycled jacketThe image on the right shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a special blue jacket, made from recycled plastic bottles, in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. In the left image the special jacket is being presented to him on Feb 9 at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
PM Narendra Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue “sadri” jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.

Officials said the jacket Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

The jacket was presented to him by Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday when he launched the uniforms under the "Unbottled" initiative of the company.

Live updates on Modi speech in parliament |PM replies to motion of thanks on President’s address

In line with his call to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton, officials said.

Each set of uniforms of Indian Oil’s customer attendant shall support the recycling of around 28 used PET bottles.

The PSU is taking this initiative further through “Unbottled”, a brand for sustainable garments launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester.

Under this brand, the oil giant targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for the army, uniforms and dresses for Institutions, and sales to retail customers.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:59 IST
