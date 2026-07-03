PM Modi on six-day tour of Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand from July 6

As Delhi seeks to bolster ties in the Asia-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand next week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. Modi will reach Indonesia on July 6 and travel to Australia before concluding his trip with a visit to New Zealand on July 11.

Briefing reporters about the six-day visit on Friday, MEA ‌Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said the focus has shifted to ⁠the eastern maritime zones of the Indian Ocean and our Act East engagement after Modi’s recent visits to Mauritius and Seychelles and Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi’s New Delhi visit this week.

While the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts in all three countries – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon – diaspora engagements have also been planned in each place, owing to a significant diaspora presence.

While an estimated 1.4 lakh people of Indian origin and non-resident Indians are in Indonesia, the number for Australia goes up to 9.7 lakh, and about 3 lakh in New Zealand.

In Melbourne, where PM Modi lands on July 8, besides participating in the third India-Australia Annual Summit, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet leaders from top Australian ⁠companies, as well ⁠as visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese held the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. The first edition was held in March 2023 in New Delhi during the State Visit of PM Albanese.

India is one of Australia’s largest trading partners, with defence cooperation among the key pillars of the ties. The discussions between the two sides will cover emerging areas of the bilateral relations, including critical minerals, cybersecurity, supply chain resilience and emerging technologies, as per officials. Along with Japan and the United States, Australia is also a member of the Quad grouping, advocating for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region, based on respect for international law.

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During the Indonesia leg, while his main engagements will be in Jakarta, the Prime Minister will also visit the historical Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta city, MEA officials said. India and Indonesia will be collaborating on the conservation of the temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The visit to Indonesia will be a continuation of the discussions on various bilateral tracks of cooperation that began when President Prabowo visited India as the Guest of Honour for the 2025 Republic Day celebrations, the MEA said.

The visit to New Zealand will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. It also comes in the wake of a free-trade agreement signed between the two sides in April. “Prime Minister Modi’s visit is historic, with this being the first to New Zealand by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years,” New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher ⁠Luxon said in a statement on Friday.

The visit reflects the growing momentum in the New Zealand-India relationship. Discussions between the leaders will include trade and investment, maritime security, education, technology, tourism, sport, and global issues, as per officials.

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“This visit is about celebrating a winning partnership between New Zealand and India — one that delivers for our people and supports greater prosperity and security for both our countries. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to New Zealand,” PM Luxon said.