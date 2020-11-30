PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project, attend Dev Deepawali today

Varanasi: Preparation underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency on Monday, in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI29-11-2020_000148A)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday to launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the Ganges ghats.

According to officials, he will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Aditryanath, who has personally supervised the arrangements for the event.

This is the first time the Prime Minister will be attending the Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated on the 15th day after Deepawali. PM Modi will light the first diya at Rajghat. Arrangements have been made for more than 15 lakh diyas, up from 10 lakh last year, which will be lit across 80 ghats.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Khajuri and inaugurate a six-lane road from Rajatlab to Handia. The road holds much importance for UP as it is part of the golden quadrilateral Delhi-Kolkata corridor, and connects the two holy districts of Prayagraj and Varanasi.

As Varanasi prepared for the Prime Minister’s visit, security personnel, along with the dog squad, were seen checking boats at the ghats.

During the visit, the prime minister is also expected to undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, the Sarnath Archaeological Site. Before leaving the city, he will also perform puja at Kashipuradhpati temple and will take a boat ride along the ghats of the Ganga. He will also watch a show based on the life of Gautam Buddha and another show based on a mythological theme.

Officials said Covid protocol will be adhered to strictly during the event and, as part of safety measures, the administration has banned any drone flying.

